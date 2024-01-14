Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 138,222 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Diodes worth $39,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $72.27 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

