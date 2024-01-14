Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 215,468 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,468 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trade Desk worth $42,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,582. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

