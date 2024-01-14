Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 234,080 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,080 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $42,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 137,571 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 36,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

