Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.47% of Repligen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

