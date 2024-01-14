Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,712 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.87% of Globus Medical worth $43,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.