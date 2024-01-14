Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $36,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE A opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

