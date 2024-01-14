Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of HubSpot worth $41,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $20,978,655 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $561.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.72 and a 12 month high of $593.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

