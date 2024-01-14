Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.44% of iRhythm Technologies worth $41,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,425,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

