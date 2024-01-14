Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 101,171 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,171 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.91% of IAC worth $36,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in IAC by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in IAC by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IAC by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

