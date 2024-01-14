Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 129,892 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.46% of Coty worth $43,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coty by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

