Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,399 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $36,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,937,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 446,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMS opened at $128.19 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $145.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

