Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 18,335 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,347,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $45,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.