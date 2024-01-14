Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 361,729 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,729 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MGM Resorts International worth $37,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $31,903,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 59.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,584,000 after acquiring an additional 851,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MGM opened at $42.37 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

