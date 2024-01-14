Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 39,549 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 178.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.27 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

