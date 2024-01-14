Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 40,560 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,560 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.61% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $36,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,482 shares of company stock valued at $12,068,059 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $161.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

