Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 43,368 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.38% of RB Global worth $42,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 19.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter worth $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RB Global by 45.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RB Global by 91.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in RB Global by 48.1% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 72,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RBA opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.85. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.