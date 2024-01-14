Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 52,602 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,602 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Westlake worth $36,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,374,000 after buying an additional 236,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,405,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,864,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westlake by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Westlake by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,908,000 after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Westlake

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.