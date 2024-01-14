Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 53,637 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Clorox worth $36,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.