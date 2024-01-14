Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 85,224 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,224 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $38,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $88.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,075,060.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,075,060.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,389 shares of company stock worth $13,405,349. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.