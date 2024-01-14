Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,165 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.06% of SPX Technologies worth $39,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $99.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 153.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. Research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

