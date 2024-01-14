Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.70% of Axcelis Technologies worth $37,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $114.12 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

