Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

