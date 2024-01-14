Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 56.6% in December

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Alset Stock Performance
AEI opened at $1.23 on Friday. Alset has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 177.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.
About Alset
Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
