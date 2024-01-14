Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 56.6% in December

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alset Stock Performance

AEI opened at $1.23 on Friday. Alset has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Alset alerts:

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 177.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

About Alset

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 155.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alset by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.