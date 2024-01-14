AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Up 62.5% in December

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEAE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 33.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.