Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

