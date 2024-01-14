AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.47. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

