Ameren Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of AEE opened at $71.89 on Friday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Ameren by 136.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,235,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

