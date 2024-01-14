American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

