American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $157.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

AXP opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

