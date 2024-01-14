American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $500.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

