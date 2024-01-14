American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 27.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Realty Investors by 37.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.