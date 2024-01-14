American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

