American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
