American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

