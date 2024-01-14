American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
