American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of American States Water worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 16.2% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $78.61 on Friday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.44.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

