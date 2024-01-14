American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.85.

NYSE AMT opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.21. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

