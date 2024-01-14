Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 3.88% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

