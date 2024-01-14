Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

