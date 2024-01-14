Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) COO Sells $7,172,361.74 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $7,172,361.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,104,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,290,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

