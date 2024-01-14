Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,078,423. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,948,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

