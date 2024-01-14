Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of AMPX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $442 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.13.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $139,612.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $139,612.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 30,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,763. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.