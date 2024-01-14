Analysts Offer Predictions for IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for IceCure Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 535.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

