Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target at $20.09

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGLOY

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.