Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target at $20.09

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

