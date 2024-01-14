Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $38.71

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

