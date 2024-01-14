Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target at $12.93

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.93.
A number of brokerages have commented on CARA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
Shares of CARA opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $12.49.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
