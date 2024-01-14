Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target at $12.93

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,444,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 421,206 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 512,539 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARA opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

