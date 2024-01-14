Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $227.73

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.73.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $207.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.63. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

