Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $71.89

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

