Analysts Set MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target at $166.25

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

MYR Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.58.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

