Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $126.00

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
NTES stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
