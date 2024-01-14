Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $126.00

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NetEase by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

