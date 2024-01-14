Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) PT at $280.95

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $325.24 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $134.54 and a 12-month high of $330.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

