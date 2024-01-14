Analysts Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Target Price at $6.71

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNNT opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $457.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 169.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 36.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

